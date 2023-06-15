Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns

Demi Lovato claims she was exhausted explaining her gender identity to people

The Cool for the summer singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is back to using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them pronouns last year after announcing her non-binary identity in 2021. The singer decided so because it made her feel “exhausted” while explaining her gender identity to people. “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” Lovato told in an interview. “I just got tired. But for that very reason, I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

As per reports, she also spoke about wishing there were more gender-neutral spaces for both artistes and other people alike. “I face this every day — for example, in public toilets, having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it. Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male or female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more [options]. I think this has to change. Hopefully, with time, there will be more options.”

In another interview she gave back in May 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary, and had said, “Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.”

