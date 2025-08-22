Actress Denise Richards has confirmed her divorce from actor-turned-businessman Aaron Phypers after seven years of marriage. The actress added that it is her second divorce and that she never thought she would face separation for the second time

Actress Denise Richards has confirmed her divorce from her second husband, actor-turned-businessman Aaron Phypers, after seven years of marriage. The couple, tied the knot in Malibu, California, in 2018. Richards in her Instagram video, revealed that Richards is going through a 'difficult' time and admitted she never thought she would get divorced again.

Denise Richards announces divorce from Aaron Phypers

On Thursday, August 21, Denise shared a video on her Instagram, in which she addressed her divorce from ex-husband Aaron. She is seen dressed in a pink T-shirt, saying, "Hi everybody, I was just checking in to see how your summer has been going. Mine’s been wonderful," she added sarcastically, before admitting, "It's actually been shitty. But I’m going to pretend it’s all good."

The 54-year-old actress further confessed that she is going through a 'very difficult time,' adding, "It’s so hard to go through a divorce … this isn’t my first one, it’s my second one." Denise said, "I never thought I’d get divorced again. That’s why I say, ‘Never say never.'"

She added, “There are things about my divorce that are hard to talk about. One day I’ll talk about it when the time is right. I just want to process everything and get through this."

Denise went on to reveal that she underwent reconstructive surgery. "I was open about having surgery for a TV show I did, and I had another surgery," she said. Further, she explained she avoided posting about it during the divorce to not seem inappropriate or insensitive. "But I also want to live my life and share that part of it."

Denise's first divorce

For the unversed, Denise Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen. They tied the knot in 2002 and got divorced later in 2006. The couple have two daughters together, Sami, born in 2004, and Lola, born in 2005. The couple unfortunately split when she was six months pregnant with their second child.

Despite their divorce, they maintained a cordial relationship. The actress is also next set to appear in Charlie's two-part Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which premieres on September 10, 2025.