Charlie Sheen, 58, who was recently attacked by his neighbour told an international publication that he isn’t planning a hectic holiday season.

Charlie Sheen

Listen to this article Charlie Sheen keeps it traditional x 00:00

After his female neighbour assaulted him at home over the weekend, all Charlie Sheen wanted was a quiet and peaceful Christmas. The actor, 58, told an international publication that he isn’t planning a hectic holiday season.

“We are not one of those families that plan a ski trip or the tropical thing. We don’t have 30 relatives flying in. No, it’s pretty calm, pretty traditional, very sane, very comfortable,” said the Two and a Half Men star. He added, “I feel bad for people who experience so much stress during the holidays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is unclear as to why the unnamed woman was so upset with Sheen, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reportedly confirmed that she had broken into the actor’s property. The two reportedly got into a heated dispute, and the female neighbour allegedly ripped Sheen’s shirt open and attempted to choke him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever