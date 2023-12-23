Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shoots and kills woman seeking help in domestic violence incident

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and killed 27-year-old Niani Finlayson, who had called 911 to report a domestic violence incident involving her former boyfriend. The incident occurred on December 4 in Lancaster, northern LA County

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and killed 27-year-old Niani Finlayson, who had called 911 to report a domestic violence incident involving her former boyfriend. The incident occurred on December 4 in Lancaster, northern LA County. The deputy involved, Ty Shelton, had a previous fatal shooting in 2020 under similar circumstances, The Guardian reported.

According to the LA sheriff's department (LASD), Finlayson called for help, reporting that her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave and that she was in immediate danger. Upon arriving at her apartment, deputies heard screaming and signs of a struggle. Finlayson, who was inside with her nine-year-old daughter, had been injured by her ex-boyfriend and wanted him removed from the premises.

LASD alleges that Finlayson was armed with a knife and threatening her ex-boyfriend when Deputy Shelton opened fire. However, the family disputes this account, asserting that she was a victim of domestic violence seeking assistance and posed no threat to the officers. The coroner's report stated that Finlayson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Finlayson's daughter, Xaisha, witnessed the shooting and contradicted the police narrative, stating at a press conference that her mother was not a threat. The family filed a legal claim against the county and sheriff's department, alleging wrongful death, assault, and civil rights violations.

This tragic incident echoes Shelton's previous fatal shooting in 2020 when he killed Michael Thomas, 61, under similar circumstances. Despite protests, prosecutors did not file charges against Shelton.

The LASD, in a statement, claimed that Finlayson had a knife and threatened her ex-boyfriend, and they plan to release body-camera footage next week. The inspector general's office will conduct a thorough review, and the district attorney's office will determine the legality of the shooting.

Finlayson's family and local advocates are calling for accountability, demanding that Shelton be fired and charged. Concerns about the LASD's use of force, particularly against Black women, have been raised, citing previous incidents of brutality in the Antelope Valley region. (With inputs from agencies)