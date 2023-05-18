Breaking News
Depp-th of Bitterness: Don't feel boycotted by Hollywood for 'I don't think about it'

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Cannes
IANS |

The movie marks the actor's first leading role in three years, following his high-profile legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP

Late by about 40 minutes after being stuck in traffic, Johnny Depp made a rare public appearance at the Cannes press conference for 'Jeanne du Barry', a costume drama that opened the 76th edition of the film festival, reports 'Variety'.


The movie marks the actor's first leading role in three years, following his high-profile legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. As he re-emerged into the limelight, Depp appeared to have mixed feelings about his absence from Hollywood films, 'Variety' adds.



"Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You'd have to not have a pulse to feel like, 'No. None of this is happening. It's a weird joke'," Depp told the media on Wednesday. "When you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted."


Depp was presumably referring to a sequel to the "Harry Potter' spinoff series 'Fantastic Beasts', which he had to step away from in 2020. By exiting the Warner Bros film amid PR headaches, the A-list star responsible for more than $10 billion in worldwide box office receipts gave up an eight-figure salary, 'Variety' notes.

He then continued: "I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don't think about Hollywood. It's a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can't. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best."

Earlier in the press conference, 'Variety' adds, Depp also spoke about his disdain of the media, who intensely covered his trials with Heard and fallout from Hollywood. "The majority of what you read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction. It's like asking the question: 'How are you doing?' But the subtext is, 'God, I hate you'."

Also Read: Johnny Depp signs USD 20mn deal with Dior

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

