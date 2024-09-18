Breaking News
"Didn't get an Emmy but...": Sofia Vergara's fun video leaves fans in awe

Updated on: 18 September,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The actress, who was nominated for her performance in Griselda, took to Instagram to share a humorous moment from the event

Picture Courtesy/Sofia Vergara's Instagram account

Listen to this article
"Didn't get an Emmy but...": Sofia Vergara's fun video leaves fans in awe
x
00:00

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara has left fans in awe with a fun and light-hearted post about the Emmy Awards.


The actress, who was nominated for her performance in Griselda, took to Instagram to share a humorous moment from the event.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)


In the video shared by the actress, Sofia can be seen enjoying a burger at the show.

Along with the clip, she added a funny caption that read, "I didn't get an Emmy, but I got a hamburger."

Fans were quick to respond with love in her comment section.

One fan wrote, "Love you. You killed it in Griselda." Another added, "Who needs an Emmy when you got a hamburger," while a third fan said, "Who read it in her accent? That's winning."

Sofia Vergara, who became a household name after starring in the hit sitcom Modern Family, is well-loved for her warm personality and comedic timing.

Over the years, the actress has taken on several roles in popular films such as Chef, Hot Pursuit, and Escape from Planet Earth. She is also very well known for her role in Despicable Me 4. Her fun and approachable nature have made her one of Hollywood's most admired stars.

