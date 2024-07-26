Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sofias Italian holiday

Sofia’s Italian holiday

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

In April, Vergara shared a picture of her man holding her bandaged leg, saying, “If you ever get a major knee surgery, make sure you get a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night! Love you Dr Saliman”

Justin Saliman and Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara is making the most of her romantic getaway. The Modern Family alum gave a peek into her Italy holiday, with some pictures of boyfriend Justin Saliman. 


Alongside a photo of herself in a strapless yellow dress, Vergara shared two images of Saliman—one in which he is lounging on a couch in light blue shorts and a white t-shirt, and another of the orthopedic surgeon sitting on a porch. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji, which seemed apt for the America’s Got Talent judge, who’s had major heart eyes online for her new man.



In April, Vergara shared a picture of her man holding her bandaged leg, saying, “If you ever get a major knee surgery, make sure you get a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night! Love you Dr Saliman.” 


The 52-year-old actor’s Italian vacay with Saliman comes nearly a year after she and ex Joe Manganiello announced their divorce, after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they had said in a joint statement to a publication. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

