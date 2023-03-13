Breaking News
Disney India set to release ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 26

Updated on: 13 March,2023 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Two of the film’s stars, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, debuted the trailer earlier this morning on ABC’s live broadcast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards. “The Little Mermaid,” helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023

Pic/ 'The Little Mermaid' poster


The trailer and poster for Disney’s 'The Little Mermaid', the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, are here! 


Two of the film’s stars, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, debuted the trailer earlier this morning on ABC’s live broadcast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards. “The Little Mermaid,” helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.
 
“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.



While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. 

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ('Grown-ish') as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ('A Dog’s Way Home') as Prince Eric; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ('Hamilton') as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ('Raya and the Last Dragon') as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ('Luca') as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ('Mary Poppins Returns') as Queen Selina; Art Malik ('Homeland') as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ('No Country for Old Men') as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy ('Can You Ever Forgive Me?' and 'Bridesmaids') as Ursula.

