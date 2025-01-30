Disney+ Hotstar arranged a live stream of the most awaited concert so everyone can feel their magic from the comfort of their homes. While some fans snuggled up at home with their loved ones to stream it live, some stepped out of their houses to attend a watch party dedicated to the live stream.

Coldplay

Coldplay LIVE in India - a moment that everyone was waiting for, Disney+ Hotstar delivered it at home like never before! Coldplay concerts are universally known as the happiest place to be, it is even a manifested dream for many and as they say, love grows when shared, Disney+ Hotstar arranged a live stream of the most awaited concert so everyone can feel their magic from the comfort of their homes. While some fans snuggled up at home with their loved ones to stream it live, some stepped out of their houses to attend a watch party dedicated to the live stream.

The Coldplay attracts massive audience on live stream

The numbers say it all - with an impressive 83 lakh views and a staggering 16.5 crore minutes of watch time, Disney+ Hotstar created history reflecting the sheer magnitude of this historic event. Fans across the nation tuned in to relive Coldplay's magic with the live stream captivating viewers for hours and leaving an unforgettable mark on the live streaming landscape. With such overwhelming engagement, the Coldplay live stream truly became a game changing moment and has set a new benchmark for global music events, leaving a lasting impact on Indian concerts.

PM Modi lauds success of Coldplay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the success of the British band Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai. The band led by singer Chris Martin had three shows in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad. Their Ahmedabad concerts turned out to be their biggest concerts ever with over 1.3 lakh people attending each show. Citing this success story, Modi highlighted the vast potential of India's concert economy, citing the success of recent high-profile concerts like Coldplay's shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Modi highlighted the opportunity to further boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance the global identity of India's creative sector.

He noted that India's growing demand for live events make it an attractive destination for concerts. The recent Coldplay concerts, which were sold out, demonstrate the immense scope for live concerts in India. "In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in recent days. This is proof of how much scope live concerts have in India," PM Modi highlighted.