American singer Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, dies at 82 in Nashville

Updated on: 04 March,2025 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The news of Carl Dean's untimely death was shared by Dolly Parton on her Instagram. The post gave information about his demise, his life, and also included an emotional note

American singer Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, dies at 82 in Nashville

Dolly Parton & Carl Dean

Carl Dean, husband of country music legend Dolly Parton, has passed away. Carl Thomas Dean died at the age of 82 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Dean was a businessman who owned an asphalt-paving company in Nashville. He is survived by his wife and siblings. The news of Dean's untimely death was shared by Parton on her Instagram. The post gave information about his demise, his life, and also included an emotional note.


Carl Dean passes away


The post shared the information about Carl's demise, which reads, "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," Parton's post continued. "The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Netizens extend condolences

As Dolly shared this emotional and heartfelt post, netizens started sharing their condolence messages for her. One user wrote, "Oh Dolly, my heart goes out to you and yours, my deepest sympathies." "I am so, so sorry for your loss, Dolly. I’m glad you got to have so many wonderful years with him, and I’m sorry you couldn’t have more," another comment read. A third fan shared, "Dear Dolly! I’m sending you my blessings. It was such an honor to have worked with you in your movie Mountain Magic Christmas. May Carl rest in peace. Lots of love." A user, while sharing the comment, wrote, "Sending you much love, Dolly, and I send my deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him…"

Dolly Parton on relationship with Carl Dean

Earlier, reflecting on their long marriage, Parton shared with PEOPLE in 2021, “My husband and I, we’ve been together 56 years. We’ve just been married 54 years this past May. But we still have our little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out. Even if there’s still some snow around, my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he’ll usually write me a little poem. Which, to me, that’s priceless."

