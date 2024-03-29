Beyonce rewrites Dolly Parton’s iconic Jolene lyrics

Beyoncé’s country-themed album has 27 tracks that not only comprises the Jolene cover with new lyrics, but also an interlude from Parton herself

Beyonce and Dolly Parton

Grammy-winner Beyoncé has revamped lyrics of Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 song Jolene, as she covered the track for her album Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé’s country-themed album has 27 tracks that not only comprises the Jolene cover with new lyrics, but also an interlude from Parton herself.

A big alteration was made to the chorus, with the original having Parton pleading with another woman. Beyoncé changed the lyrics where she gives a strict warning to the woman to not “come for my man,” claim reports. The Naughty girl hitmaker also made changes to lyrics in the verses, where Parton had originally sung about the woman’s beauty.

Towards the end of the second verse, Beyoncé changed the words to show that she had the confidence her man would stay by her side. Earlier this month, Parton had hinted that Beyoncé may have covered Jolene.

