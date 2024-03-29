Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Beyonce rewrites Dolly Partons iconic Jolene lyrics
<< Back to Elections 2024

Beyonce rewrites Dolly Parton’s iconic Jolene lyrics

Updated on: 30 March,2024 05:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Beyoncé’s country-themed album has 27 tracks that not only comprises the Jolene cover with new lyrics, but also an interlude from Parton herself

Beyonce rewrites Dolly Parton’s iconic Jolene lyrics

Beyonce and Dolly Parton

Listen to this article
Beyonce rewrites Dolly Parton’s iconic Jolene lyrics
x
00:00

Grammy-winner Beyoncé has revamped lyrics of Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 song Jolene, as she covered the track for her album Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé’s country-themed album has 27 tracks that not only comprises the Jolene cover with new lyrics, but also an interlude from Parton herself.


A big alteration was made to the chorus, with the original having Parton pleading with another woman. Beyoncé changed the lyrics where she gives a strict warning to the woman to not “come for my man,” claim reports. The Naughty girl hitmaker also made changes to lyrics in the verses, where Parton had originally sung about the woman’s beauty.


Towards the end of the second verse, Beyoncé changed the words to show that she had the confidence her man would stay by her side. Earlier this month, Parton had hinted that Beyoncé may have covered Jolene.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

grammy awards beyonce hollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK