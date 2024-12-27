Dua Lipa reportedly got engaged to Callum Turner within a year of dating. Callum proposed during a private Christmas ceremony, followed by an intimate New Year's Eve bash

Dua Lipa is engaged to her boyfriend Callum Turner, reportedly. If reports are to be believed, the Levitating singer has gotten engaged to Callum Turner within a year of dating him. The rumours of the Levitating singer being in a relationship with Callum Turner came in January of this year, and now within a year of such rumours surfacing on social media, a new update has it that Callum finally asked the question Dua that she has been waiting for. In a private ceremony, which was held around Christmas, Dua got the sweetest proposal in an intimate New Year's Eve bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged

The report in the British press states that Callum Turner has proposed to Dua Lipa for marriage, and the pop star has said yes to the proposal. Though the couple hasn't opened up about their engagement and are yet to officialise the news, Dua's post from the couple's Christmas celebration has subtly announced that she and Turner are now an engaged couple. While sharing the post on her Instagram, the pop star wrote, "Home for the holidays sending you all so much love."

In a few of the pictures that she has shared on her Instagram, we could see a huge diamond sitting beautifully on Dua's ring finger.

Dua Lipa visited Mumbai

Global pop star Dua Lipa recently visited Mumbai for her debut at the MMRDA ground. During her concert in the city, she created history when she sang the mashup of Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo. Earlier, Dua spoke about the mashup of her song Levitating with Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing." Dua made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles Be the One, IDGAF, and the UK number-one single New Rules. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.