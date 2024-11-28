Singer Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her much awaited concert in Mumbai this weekend.The Grammy winner was in India earlier this year for a holiday

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her concert on November 30 in the maximum city. On Thursday, the singer was clicked arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai in a very casual look. She was seen donning a yellow coloured t-shirt paired with black pants. The singer appeared a bit exhausted after her journey as she left the VIP area of the airport.

Dua Lipa was greeted by the paparazzi outside the airport where she was seen along with her team. As she a made her way to her car from the airport, the paparazzi called out her name, trying to get her attention so that she poses for them. However, when she didn't stop and instead got into the vehicle, they playfully teased her, saying "Dua, Dua, Dua... Dua mein yaad rakhna". For the unversed, it is a line from a famous song 'Channa Mereya' by Arijit Singh from the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and also a common saying in India among Hindi speaking people.

About Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert

This is her second trip to India this year. Dua earlier came to India for a holiday in Rajasthan where she made the most of her holiday as she went completely unnoticed. However, this time around, the singer is here to perform marking her second in the city after her 2019 performance.

Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi is set to open Dua’s set on November 30. A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baadshah’. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing”.

Dua Lipa's accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’, and the UK number-one single ‘New Rules’. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.

(with inputs from IANS)