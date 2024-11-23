Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > From Dua Lipa to NAV Heres the full line up of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30

From Dua Lipa to NAV: Here's the full line-up of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30

Updated on: 23 November,2024 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Joining Dua Lipa is Canadian rapper and producer, NAV, making his highly anticipated India debut. The lineup also features a stellar cast of talent, including JONITA, Talwiinder, Lothika, Ishani X Bobkat (IB Inc.) and OG SHEZ

From Dua Lipa to NAV: Here's the full line-up of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30

The music concert will be headlined by Dua Lipa but will also see other performers like NAV take to the stage. Photo Courtesy: Zomato Live

Listen to this article
From Dua Lipa to NAV: Here's the full line-up of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30
x
00:00

Zomato Feeding India Concert is all set to electrify Mumbai on November 30 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC. Many Mumbaikars and Indians music fans are excited to witness global pop sensation Dua Lipa, who will headline the concert, delivering a high-energy performance of her viral hits like 'Houdini', 'Levitating', and 'Don’t Start Now'.


A week before the concert, the full line-up has been announced. Joining the star-studded lineup is Canadian rapper and producer, NAV, making his highly anticipated India debut. The lineup also features a stellar cast of talent, including JONITA, Talwiinder, Lothika, Ishani X Bobkat (IB Inc.) and OG SHEZ.


The concert brings together artists, changemakers, philanthropists, celebrities, and citizens to unite to raise awareness about hunger and malnutrition in India and building a hunger and malnutrition-free nation. 


Limited additional tickets available on the Live tab of the Zomato app.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dua Lipa Mumbai music indian music Music musical concert Lifestyle news mmrda grounds

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK