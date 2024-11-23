Joining Dua Lipa is Canadian rapper and producer, NAV, making his highly anticipated India debut. The lineup also features a stellar cast of talent, including JONITA, Talwiinder, Lothika, Ishani X Bobkat (IB Inc.) and OG SHEZ

The music concert will be headlined by Dua Lipa but will also see other performers like NAV take to the stage. Photo Courtesy: Zomato Live

Listen to this article From Dua Lipa to NAV: Here's the full line-up of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30 x 00:00

Zomato Feeding India Concert is all set to electrify Mumbai on November 30 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC. Many Mumbaikars and Indians music fans are excited to witness global pop sensation Dua Lipa, who will headline the concert, delivering a high-energy performance of her viral hits like 'Houdini', 'Levitating', and 'Don’t Start Now'.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week before the concert, the full line-up has been announced. Joining the star-studded lineup is Canadian rapper and producer, NAV, making his highly anticipated India debut. The lineup also features a stellar cast of talent, including JONITA, Talwiinder, Lothika, Ishani X Bobkat (IB Inc.) and OG SHEZ.

The concert brings together artists, changemakers, philanthropists, celebrities, and citizens to unite to raise awareness about hunger and malnutrition in India and building a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.

Limited additional tickets available on the Live tab of the Zomato app.