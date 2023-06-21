Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

n an emotional post, Dwayne Johnson reflected that Father's day is "a tricky thing" to deal with after his dad Rocky Johnson died in January 2020, at 75

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

Dwayne Johnson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away
x
00:00

Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to social media recently and expressed regret for not reconciling with his father before his death. In an emotional post, the 'Black Adam' actor reflected that the day is "a tricky thing" to deal with after his dad Rocky Johnson died in January 2020, at 75.


Johnson wrote on Twitter: "My old man died suddenly a few years ago. Unfortunately, we got in a fight about a month earlier and I never reconciled with him or even had a chance to say goodbye."



So for me, every Father's Day has become very tricky because there's a lot of pain. But every Father's Day is also one of my greatest days because I have three amazing daughters who tell me, 'I love you, and Happy Fathers Day'".

He further mentioned, quoted by aceshowbiz.com: "To my guys out there, if your old man is still around - consider it a blessing. Even if you and your dad are working through some complicated s**t. I've been there and I understand (sic)."

"But do your best to reconcile and get that drama behind you and get right with your dad. It's important. Because the alternative is regret and I don't want that for you," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

dwayne johnson fathers day Father`s Day 2023 hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK