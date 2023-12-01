Ed Helms talks about possibility of 'The Hangover 4', says, "Of course"

While walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Family Switch,' his new Netflix comedy opposite Jennifer Garner, the actor spoke exclusively to People about the enormously successful franchise

Ed Helms. Pic/AFP

American actor and comedian Ed Helms, who starred as Stuart Price in 'The Hangover' trilogy expressed his willingness to be part of it in the fourth part, reported People.

"Of course," Helms, 49, said of the possibility of 'The Hangover 4'. "I mean, [costars] Bradley [Cooper], Zach [Galifianakis], [director] Todd [Philips] -- these are some of my favourite people on the planet, so I would do anything with them. Oh my God, I would do anything with those guys."

But there may be a bump in the road in realizing another chapter in The Hangover story. Cooper, 48, told The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast host David Remnick earlier this month that while he would sign up for a fourth instalment of the movie in an "instant," he didn't think movie director Philips would be keen. "I don't think Todd is ever going to do that," the A Star is Born actor said, reported People.

And Helms, 49, agrees. "Like Bradley said, it is highly unlikely Tood would be up for it," he told People.

The popularity of The Hangover films helped Helms become a household figure, however the actor, who portrayed Stu in the movie, previously stated that the "tornado of fame" he experienced following the original film was "very overwhelming."

During a December 2022 episode of the Needs a Friend podcast, he told host Conan O'Brien that he "was reeling a lot of the time... in the aftermath of The Hangover." "I was kind of spinning out and panicking about different things," he added. 'Well, what type of career do you want?'"

The star also shared he "felt a lot of anxiety" and "turmoil" around that time in his career. "One of the craziest things about a massive jump into fame like that -- and what I think people who have never dealt with that or been close to it just can't understand -- is the just total loss of control of your environment," he said.

He went on to say that it was only with the help of his co-stars that he was able to weather the storm of sudden stardom."If it wasn't for those guys [Cooper and Galifianakis, 54] I don't think I would've stayed sane," Helms said, reported People.'Family Switch' streams on Netflix.

