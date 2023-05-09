Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ed Sheeran claims he never received invite for Coronation Concert

Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

Updated on: 09 May,2023 12:34 PM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

Ed Sheeran clarified that he never received a request from Buckingham Palace to play at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

ED Sheeran. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert
x
00:00

Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an invitation from the Buckingham Palace requesting his services at King Charles III's Coronation Concert.


The British singer, who recently won a copyright trial in New York, said he "wasn't asked" but was "excited to tune in" to the bash at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, reports mirror.co.uk.




Ed also explained how he wanted to "set the record straight" regarding reports that he had turned down the chance to belt out a tune for the new King and Queen - revealing there was actually no offer from the Buckingham Palace for him to reject.


Ed, alongside Alanis Morissette, instead spent his Sunday evening as a guest judge on 'American Idol', as full-time judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed for the newly-crowned head of state in London.

"No one ever asked me (to perform)," the 'Shape of You' singer added to the sound of gasps from the radio show's hosts.

"I assume if they went online and went 'what's Ed doing on May 6', they would go 'oh he's playing in Dallas' so I think that's what's happened."

"I never ever turned it down. I wasn't asked but yeah, I am excited to tune into that. Historic, isn't it?"

Also Read: Video of Katy Perry searching for her seat at King Charles III's coronation goes viral

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ed sheeran Music hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK