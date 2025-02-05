Breaking News
Ed Sheeran records AR Rahman in action ahead of Chennai concert, see pics

Updated on: 05 February,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

British musician Ed Sheeran is currently on his six-city Indian music tour which includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi

Ed Sheeran records AR Rahman in action ahead of Chennai concert, see pics

Picture Courtesy/AR Ameen's Instagram account

Pop star Ed Sheeran met Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his grand performance in Chennai on February 5.


British musician Ed Sheeran is currently on his six-city Indian music tour which includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.


Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen sitting with 'Photograph' singer Ed Sheeran and son AR Ameen on a couch.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Another picture featured Rahman using his music console while Ed Sheeran was snapping the photograph of the singer.

AR Rahman credited the beautiful photographs to Ed Sheeran in the captain section of the post.

The fans flocked to the comment section and expressed their excitement about their possible collaboration for a music video.

Earlier, British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his + - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30.

Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!

One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time.

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.

Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

