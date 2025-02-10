It’s just February, and we have already seen Ed Sheeran singing 'Chuttamalle' from Devara, starring Janhvi Kapoor & Jr NTR, with Shilpa Rao during his Bangalore concert

In Pic: Ed Sheeran & Shilpa Rao

Ed Sheeran and Shilpa Rao singing together? If someone had said this to us two days back, we wouldn't have agreed, but it’s just February, and we have already seen Ed Sheeran singing 'Chuttamalle' from Devara, starring Janhvi Kapoor & Jr NTR, with Shilpa Rao during his Bangalore concert. This epic collaboration came soon after he went viral for performing Urvashi Urvashi from Kadhalan/Premikudu alongside A.R. Rahman.

Ed Sheeran & Shilpa Rao’s grand collaboration

After his Bengaluru concert, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram and shared a video of him singing alongside Shilpa Rao. The ace British star attached the collab post with a sweet caption and wrote, "Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!"

A BTS video of Ed performing with Shilpa and practicing it before the final showdown has also made its way to the ‘gram, making fans go crazy. As the video of Ed and Shilpa performing together came out, fans went wild, dropping comments and showing their excitement.

Fans react to grand collaboration

One fan wrote, "Ed's efforts throughout the tour to learn and respect the culture is literally incredible." "IS THERE ANYTHING HE CAN’T DO??? He is officially Indian now!❤️ LOML can’t believe this," another comment read. A third fan shared, "We got Ed singing Chuttamalle before GTA 6." One comment read, "Ed singing in Telugu wasn't in my 2025 bucket list."

Shilpa Rao has also reacted to the post by Ed and wrote, "Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. @teddysphotos you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love."

Ed Sheeran's street incident

Earlier, Ed Sheeran was stopped by Bengaluru police while he was performing on the street. Reports stated that Ed Sheeran’s team had taken prior permission for the short gig on the street, while the cops denied these claims. While reacting to the incident, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram and wrote, "We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x.” He also posted a picture expressing his excitement about performing on ‘Night 2’ in the city.