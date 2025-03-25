Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have announced the arrival of their baby boy, Oscar Alexander Westwick. They shared beautiful pictures from their first photoshoot with their son

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their baby boy while also revealing his name. This is Amy and Ed's first child together. Amy already has a son from her previous relationship.

Amy and Ed shared pictures of them holding their son while sharing the happy news. In the first picture, Oscar can be seen in Amy's arms while Ed plants an affectionate kiss on his wife's cheek. The second picture is a close-up of little Oscar's palm. The third picture sees Amy give her son a kiss.

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick".

How Ed and Amy announced their pregnancy

Amy has a son named Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou. Amy and Ed announced their pregnancy two months after their gorgeous Italian wedding.

The couple took to Instagram and posted pictures of them twinning in white. Amy flaunted her baby bump while Ed looked at her lovingly. The couple did not add any caption to the post.

Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick's wedding

Coming to the wedding, Amy looked radiant in a classic white gown that featured an ethereal veil cascading elegantly to the floor. She carried a delicate bouquet of white roses, complementing the serene and sophisticated ambiance of the ceremony. Ed Westwick matched her grace in a white suit.heir joint Instagram post included a pair of photos from the event, capturing both the splendid decor and their tender moments. The first image showcased the wedding venue, adorned with an abundance of white flowers, creating a dreamy and romantic setting. Ed was seen holding Amy close, their love palpable in the intimate shot. The second image presented the couple gazing directly at the camera, exuding joy and excitement.

The caption read, "The journey has just begun."

The biggest challenge at Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s wedding

Florence-based wedding planner Costanza Giaconi told mid-day.com that she and her team always work in big productions so every event they handle has challenging logistics and expectations. However, with celebrities, the additional challenge is privacy and for that, they often have Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) and also security services during events. Besides that, they have a no-post policy, hence anyone is forbidden to post any image or video of the event.

Coming to the challenges on Amy and Ed’s big day, she says, “The logistics for the guests was very challenging as we had 200 guests in 4 different hotels in Amalfi coast and we had to organize all transfers. While 2 events were on the Amalfi Coast, the main wedding event was held in a Castle in Cilento Valley, 1 hour and 15 from the hotels. We were very worried about any complaints from the guests as it’s a long drive with a van, so we agreed with all drivers to play an Italian playlist and to have personalised bottles of Aperol Spritz to help guests to keep the right vibe for the celebrations.”

Amy Jackson made her relationship with Ed Westwick official in 2022.