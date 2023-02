Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Since she went brown, Ellie can now go out and not get stopped constantly by fans, although some people do confuse her for "someone from the telly," reports 'Female First UK'

Pic/ Ellie's Instagram

Singer Ellie Goulding said that her fans don't recognise her now after she dyed her hair brunette. The 36-year-old singer has ditched her trademark blonde locks and returned to her natural hair colour.

Since she went brown, Ellie can now go out and not get stopped constantly by fans, although some people do confuse her for "someone from the telly," reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking on Irish radio station FM104, she said: "I'm back to my natural colour. It's brunette now, it's my natural hair colour."

Instead of people going, 'That's Ellie Goulding.' I now get people questioning who I might be, because they sort of recognise me but they're not quite sure. I can't tell whether I prefer people straight up recognising me or the intrigue of who I possibly might be, could I be someone from the telly or something, she added.

As per 'Female First UK', Ellie is set to release her new album 'Higher Than Heaven' later this month and the fact she is unveiling her fifth studio LP makes her fell "old" and like a music veteran.

The album 'Higher than Heaven' was set to release on February 3, 2023 but on January 9, Ellie announced on twitter that her fans would have to wait another month before they can get their hands on the album. She wrote, "To my incredible fans- I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of Higher Than Heaven to March 24. I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course."

To my incredible fans- I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of Higher Than Heaven to March 24. I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course. pic.twitter.com/XRbeDoggZn — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 9, 2023

The pop star -- who has a 22-month-old son Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling, said: "I feel old! I do feel old but that's just because I had a kid a couple of years ago. I feel very happy that I am here making music. It's what I always wanted to do, and every day I feel lucky that I get to do the job I love."

