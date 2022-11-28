Elton John to support sons’s music journey

“They are still so young, so not entirely sure,” John said during the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday windows in New York City. “But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them”

Hot on the heels of his star-studded show at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium, Elton John weighed in on whether his sons Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, who he shares with husband David Furnish, have musical aspirations of their own. “They are still so young, so not entirely sure,” John said during the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday windows in New York City. “But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them.”

At the event, where Saks donated $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund, the Crocodile Rock singer reflected on the special holiday tradition.“Taking the stage on Fifth Avenue and feeling the magical energy of New York during the holidays, is the best way to celebrate the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the U.S.” he shared. John continued, “I am also thrilled to have my curated merchandise collection in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, with pieces integrated into this year’s window display.”

His concert at Dodger Stadium November 20 marked the last stop on his North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Miles Teller, Jenna Dewan, Sophia Bush were among the fellow celebs who watched the veteran singer take what is believed to be his final bow as a headliner.

