The music legend cheated on her, but ex-wife Priscilla insists he was ‘an amazing human being’

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley

Listen to this article Priscilla Presley: I’ve never not loved Elvis x 00:00

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley said the legendary musician “was an amazing human being” even though he cheated on her.

She was married to Elvis between 1967 and 1973, and Priscilla, said that the music icon was “constantly” surrounded by temptation. “I mean the opportunities were there constantly. Even when he would go on the road in other states, they knew he was coming and they were making offers. Don’t get me wrong,” she told in an interview, adding, “I’ve never not loved Elvis, like, to this day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing about him, Priscilla said, “He was an amazing human being. He had a big heart, but unfortunately, he was Elvis Presley and every woman, every girl went after him. I can see being him, how he would take it.”

Priscilla, 78, talked about being wowed by the Jailhouse rock hitmaker when she saw him on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The actor, who was just 14 when she met Elvis for the first time, shared, “I thought ‘Boy, who was this guy?’ He was so gorgeous and the way he moved—of course, he got criticised for how his movements were and it was vulgar, and the news was just going ballistic.”

Priscilla met him in Germany when she was still a teenager, and the duo developed a connection. The actor shared, “It was difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. I do think it was because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother, which he never ever got over. And I was the person who sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was our connection.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever