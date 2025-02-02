Her comments were made at an event where Gascon was originally scheduled to attend but did not show up, as per the Hollywood Reporter

Zoe Saldana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Emilia Perez's Zoe Saldana responds to co-star Karla Sofia Gascon's social media controversy x 00:00

In her first public statement addressing the controversy surrounding her 'Emilia Perez' co-star Karla Sofia Gascon, actress Zoe Saldana expressed her sadness and disappointment over the recent revelation of Gascon's past bigoted tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a Q and A session in London on Friday, Saldana described her reaction to the situation, calling it "really sad" and emphasizing her stance against intolerance, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The actress, nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar, responded to a question about the issue, saying, "I'm still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I'm sad."

Her comments were made at an event where Gascon was originally scheduled to attend but did not show up, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Saldana continued, "It makes me really sad because I don't support [it], and I don't have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group."

She also took the opportunity to reflect on her own experience working with the Emilia Perez cast and crew, noting that the project was rooted in values of inclusivity and collaboration.

"I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film," Saldana shared, adding. "My experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural and gender equity. And it just saddens me," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the controversy, Saldana said she remained focused on the larger message of the film.

"It saddens me that we are having to face this setback right now. But I'm happy that you're all here and that you're all still showing up for Emilia," she said, referring to the powerful impact the film can have in highlighting issues faced by marginalized communities.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she closed her statement by reaffirming her belief in the importance of the film's message, saying, "The message that this film has is so powerful and the change that it can bring forward to communities that are marginalized day in and day out is important. And all that I can attest is that all of us that came together to tell this story, we came together for love and for respect and curiosity, and we will continue to spread that message."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever