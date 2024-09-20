Inspired by a real U.S. military program, Lioness follows Joe as she tries to balance her life working for the CIA and the ongoing war on terror

Zoe Saldana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Zoe Saldana returns in tense 'Lioness Season 2' trailer x 00:00

Zoe Saldana is set to make a powerful return in the second season of Lioness, as seen in the gripping new trailer.

In the trailer for the second season, Saldana's voice sets the tone with the line, "There's no such thing as a moral war. There's survival, and there's surrender."

The intense opener offers the first glimpse of the much-awaited return of the Paramount+ espionage thriller from Taylor Sheridan.

The star-studded cast is back, including Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, and executive producers Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman. Season two of Lioness will premiere on October 27 with two episodes.

"How did we get to where we are today? Nobody's innocent. Nobody," Freeman's character tells Kelly. Elsewhere, Kidman's character warns that trust is scarce, and Saldana's character asks a new recruit, "Do you love your country? Your country needs more."

According to the logline, season two follows the CIA's fight against terror as it moves closer to home. Joe (Saldana), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a hidden threat. With pressure mounting, Joe must face the personal sacrifices she's made as the leader of the Lioness program.

The cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

The first season of Lioness premiered in July 2023 and became the most-watched worldwide series premiere on Paramount+ with nearly 6 million viewers in its first week. The show is part of Taylor Sheridan's successful lineup, which includes Tulsa King, Yellowstone, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Inspired by a real U.S. military program, Lioness follows Joe as she tries to balance her life working for the CIA and the ongoing war on terror. "[Sheridan] has a great deal of admiration for the real work that gets done when we're all sleeping, so he takes it upon himself to highlight this world," Saldana told The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Kidman, Saldana, David C. Glasser, and others, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

