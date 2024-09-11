Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
Malaika Arora's father, Anil, dies by suicide; reason unknown
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Zoe Saldanas future plans include directing action flick

Zoe Saldana's future plans include directing action flick

Updated on: 11 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

The actress shared that the genre of action films feels the most appealing to her as a director, reports ‘Variety’

Zoe Saldana's future plans include directing action flick

Zoe Saldana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Zoe Saldana's future plans include directing action flick
x
00:00

Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana is having a terrific run at the movies with her films having earned $15 billion. However, the actress has shared that she wants to make her foray into direction.


The actress shared that the genre of action films feels the most appealing to her as a director, reports ‘Variety’.



She said, “I’ve never seen a woman direct James Bond. I like ‘The Equalizer’. I watch crime shows, and, so, maybe in the future. I’ve always been drawn to heist themes. ‘Heat’ is a film that I need to watch at least once a year and analyse it, and the way that Michael Mann just pairs it all together, the way that everybody performed it. So, I would love to start with an action-heist sort of thing”.


As per ‘Variety’, she further mentioned that she never boxes herself in. She said, “I can do anything. Just like Ang Lee did ‘Sense and Sensibility’, correct? I can also do a Jane Austen one day. You never know”.

Her film ‘Emilia Perez’ has entered Toronto Film Festival with loads of awards-season buzz after conquering Cannes, where Saldana shared the best actress award with her co-stars Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascon and Adriana Paz. The audacious Spanish-language film from French director Jacques Audiard makes its Canadian premiere on Tuesday at the festival.

During the hour-long sit-down conversation in a packed TIFF theatre, the ‘Avatar’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star touched on a broad range of topics, including her starring roles in some of the highest-grossing films of all time including James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ movies as well as the past two ‘Avengers’ movies.

She said, “It’s all the technology that Jim uses (in ‘Avatar’ that) gives way for the performer to take pride and priority over his or her entire performance. We’re not lending our voices. We’re not doing any of that. In 2009, Jim, as usual, was ahead of his time. He’s a scientist at heart, so he’s creating things that people need time to understand. He helped me realise that I should be okay with that. And at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if people will get it”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zoe saldana hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK