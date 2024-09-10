Selena Gomez opened up about her medical condition, revealing that she won't be able to have children. She also shared about any potential marriage plans with Benny Blanco

In a recent Vanity Fair cover interview, 32-year-old singer and actor Selena Gomez opened up about her medical condition, revealing that she won't be able to have children. She shared that learning she couldn't safely carry a pregnancy was something she's had to process and grieve. The Hollywood singer and actress even opened up about her relationship like never before.

Selena Gomez on marriage plans with boyfriend Benny Blanco

There were rumors about an engagement, but Selena Gomez has never been in a hurry to get married. Her mom had her at 16, and her parents were only married for a short time. “It was hard on me,” she said. “They were kids, so we were all growing up together.”

The singer even opened up about her marriage plans with Benny Blanco. “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she said. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself. I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

Selena Gomez opens up about not being able to have children

"I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she told the publication. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

The singer has spoken before about being diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease. According to the BBC, lupus causes the immune system to attack healthy tissue, but medications can help control the symptoms. In 2017, Selena Gomez also shared that she had a kidney transplant because of her lupus.

Selena Gomez officially joins the ranks of being a young billionaire

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has officially joined the ranks of one of the youngest billionaires. According to Deadline, the 'Emilia Perez' actor has achieved this financial feat primarily through the success of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, alongside other lucrative ventures.

Launched in 2019, Rare Beauty has significantly contributed to Gomez's estimated net worth of USD 1.3 billion, positioning her as one of the youngest female billionaires in the United States.

The beauty brand accounts for about 81.4 percent of her overall net worth, according to Deadline.

Gomez's wealth is not solely attributed to her beauty brand. The valuation encompasses her stake in the mental health startup Wondermind, revenue from music album sales, real estate investments, and earnings from streaming deals, brand partnerships, concert tours, and acting projects.

Although Gomez's last solo tour, the Revival Tour, concluded in 2016 and her most recent album, 'Rare', was released in 2020, she has remained a prominent figure in entertainment. The show, which has recently been renewed for a fifth season, has earned Gomez her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, 'Only Murders in the Building' has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year. Gomez is also set to revisit her television roots with the upcoming sequel series 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'.

(With inputs from ANI)