'Emily in Paris' actor Ashley Park joins 'Only Murders in the Building Season 3'

Updated on: 25 February,2023 11:27 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The upcoming season will see Selena, Martin and Steve Mart joined by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, whose cast announcement was shared on social media in January, reported E News

Ashley Park. Pic/AFP


The 'Emily in Paris' actor Ashley Park is joining the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building Season 3'.


Emily announced the news on February 22 with a hilarious TikTok of her alongside co-stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short, where the three of them are seen lip-syncing to a dialogue from 1942 film 'My Sister Eileen', reported E News!



"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????" Ashley captioned the video. "So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."


Ashley is set to play Kimber, a Broadway star, according to Deadline.

The 31-year-old also reposted the TikTok to her Instagram Story, adding, "Shenanigans with sweetest @selenagomez and magic Martin Short...been having the best time on this set. beyond excited to be joining @onlymurdershulu and their wildly cool cast this season!!"

The first two seasons of 'Only Murders In The Building' are available to stream on Hulu. 

