Emma Stone, who stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-directed sci-fi movie Bugonia, opened up saying she really believes in aliens. She also revealed being inspired by the philosophies of astronomer Carl Sagan

Academy Award-winner Emma Stone, who stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-directed sci-fi movie Bugonia, shared that she really believes in aliens.

Stone plays a powerful CEO who is suspected of being an alien in Bugonia. The actor made a revelation at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival saying, “I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favourite people who has ever lived is [astronomer] Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is. He deeply believed the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe — not that we’re being watched — is a pretty narcissistic thing. So yes, I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens!”

Asked how she deals with success “without turning into an alien”, Emma quipped, “How do you know I’m not an alien? I think there’s a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now. But I think everyone sort of deals with that now. We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me. Because there’s me, and then there’s me, here.”

Meanwhile, Stone recently starred in Eddington, the comedy thriller film, and the actor revealed that she relished the experience of working with director Ari

Aster.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever