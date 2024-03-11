Emma Stone donned a stunning Louis Vuitton gown, looking like a true Hollywood star as she graced the Oscars 2024

Emma Stone at Oscars 2024 (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article Emma Stone stuns in mint green peplum gown by Louis Vuitton at Oscars 2024 x 00:00

Emma Stone wore a stunning custom mint peplum gown by Louis Vuitton on Oscar night, showcasing one of her most memorable red carpet looks of the year. The Best Actress winner confidently posed on her own during the event.

Emma Stone stuns in mint-green peplum gown

Emma Stone went for a soft glam makeup look with her auburn-red hair styled in loose curls. Her light mint strapless column gown had a tulip bustier and a crinoline-like design, capturing the Old Hollywood vibe for hourglass silhouettes this season.

The gown featured a subtle shell motif on the silk cloqué jacquard, giving it a fresh and fitting look for both her character in 'Poor Things' and Stone, who seems to effortlessly pull off any style.

Emma Stone won Best Actress at Oscars 2024

Hollywood actor Emma Stone won the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2024 for her performance in the film 'Poor Things.'Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Emma Stone!"

Emma won over Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro).'Poor Things' also bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Earlier Emma Stone won the Best Actor award for her performance in 'Poor Things' at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024, and BAFTA Awards 2024.In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times.

Yorgos Lanthimos directed 'Poor Things', a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film written by Tony McNamara. It is based on Alasdair Gray's novel from 1992. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being ruthlessly resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, flees with a debauched barrister on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

(With Inputs From ANI)