Emmy Awards 2022: Amanda Seyfried wins lead actress trophy in a limited series

Updated on: 13 September,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

In her portrayal, Seyfried perfectly embodied the character of the disgraced biotech entrepreneur and one-time Silicon Valley rock star convicted of criminal fraud

US actress Amanda Seyfried accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The Dropout" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP


At the 2022 Emmy Awards on Tuesday, actor Amanda Seyfried won her first ever Emmy in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, for her nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's 'The Dropout'.


According to People magazine, Seyfried accepted the award from presenters Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore before calling her first Emmy win "a really nice feeling."

"Thanks Television Academy, and thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors," Seyfried said on stage. She continued, "Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn. Thanks so much."

In her portrayal, Seyfried perfectly embodied the character of the disgraced biotech entrepreneur and one-time Silicon Valley rock star convicted of criminal fraud, whose dreams led to incarceration as she raised millions of dollars in venture capital on the promise of a game-changing medical technology that didn't really exist.

Apart from Seyfried, Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), and Margaret Qualley (Maid) were among this year's nominees in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, as per People magazine.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They are streaming exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play.

