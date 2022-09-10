74th Emmy Awards nominations recap: check out full list of nominees

Now that everyone is prepped to see who wins the awards this year, let's recap all the nominations this year

74th Emmy Awards. Pic/AFP

USA's most celebrated award ceremony The Emmy Awards is just around the corner. Now that everyone is prepped to see who wins the awards this year, let's recap all the nominations this year.

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-Jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best Television Movie

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden - Succession

John Turturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-Su - Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-Yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwell - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hope Davis - Succession

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Martha Kelly - Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan - Succession

Harriet Walter -Succession

Lee You-mi - Squid Game

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance - Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane - Only Murders In The Building

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams - Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks

Jane Lynch - Only Murders In The Building

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

VICE

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Best Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents Broadway's Back!

Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 1 + 8 Submit Request