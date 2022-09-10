Breaking News
Updated on: 10 September,2022 01:11 PM IST  |  Washington
Now that everyone is prepped to see who wins the awards this year, let's recap all the nominations this year

74th Emmy Awards nominations recap: check out full list of nominees

74th Emmy Awards. Pic/AFP


USA's most celebrated award ceremony The Emmy Awards is just around the corner. Now that everyone is prepped to see who wins the awards this year, let's recap all the nominations this year.


Best Drama Series:
Better Call Saul Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Best Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-Jae - Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Jeremy Strong - Succession


Best Actress In A Drama Series
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Zendaya - Euphoria

Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jean Smart - Hacks

Limited Or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Best Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Toni Collette - The Staircase
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best Television Movie
Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
Matthew Macfayden - Succession
John Turturro - Severance
Christopher Walken - Severance
Oh Yeong-Su - Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Julia Garner - Ozark
Jung Ho-Yeon - Squid Game
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron - Succession
Sarah Snook - Succession
Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
Will Poulter - Dopesick
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Connie Britton - The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Adrien Brody - Succession
James Cromwell - Succession
Colman Domingo - Euphoria
Arian Moayed - Succession
Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Hope Davis - Succession
Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
Martha Kelly - Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan - Succession
Harriet Walter -Succession
Lee You-mi - Squid Game

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance - Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane - Only Murders In The Building
Christopher McDonald - Hacks
Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Adams - Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks
Jane Lynch - Only Murders In The Building
Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Best Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents Broadway's Back!

Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

