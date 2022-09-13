Breaking News
Emmys 2022 Andrew Garfield looks dapper as he suits up for award show

Emmys 2022: Andrew Garfield looks dapper as he suits up for award show

Updated on: 13 September,2022 09:26 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Andrew is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

Emmys 2022: Andrew Garfield looks dapper as he suits up for award show

Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pics/AFP


Actor Andrew Garfield looked all dapper as he appeared at the red carpet of Emmy Awards 2022 on Tuesday. He arrived to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the gala in a white suit. The 'tick, tick...BOOM!' star paired his outfit with black shoes and coordinating sunglasses. He did not forget to flash his million-dollar smile while posing for shutterbugs at the red carpet.


Andrew is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in 'Under the Banner of Heaven'. This project marks the first lead television role for Garfield, who has until now focused on film and theater. Garfield is a current Oscar nominee for his lead performance in the Netflix musical "Tick, Tick...Boom!" and recently reprised his role as Peter Parker in the smash-hit superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

In 'Under the Banner of Heaven', Andrew stars as Jeb Pyre, a detective called on to investigate the gruesome murders of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy EdgarJones) and her young child after her family members have fallen into an extreme sect, Variety reported.

Set in 1980s Utah, the series was filmed in small towns in Alberta, Canada, where many buildings hailed from the early 20th century. But Read was careful not to make the period setting "loud and heavy-handed."

