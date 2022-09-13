Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Succession bags Best Drama Series award at Emmys

Succession bags Best Drama Series award at Emmys

Updated on: 13 September,2022 11:33 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Tuesday morning did start on an excellent note for 'Succession' fans as Matthew Macfadyen bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards

Succession bags Best Drama Series award at Emmys

Cast and Crew of Succession, winners of Outstanding Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP


HBO's hit drama 'Succession' is clearly dominating the 2022 Emmy Awards! The show has grabbed the award for Best Drama Series. The show was nominated in 14 acting categories this year. The show beat Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets to win the award.


Tuesday morning did start on an excellent note for 'Succession' fans as Matthew Macfadyen bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards. The show was nominated for five Emmys in its first season and a whopping 18 in its second. This season, HBO submitted 38 entries for the series. Succession captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

Also Read: Zendaya stuns at 2022 Emmys red carpet in classic vintage dress


Meanwhile, the fourth season of 'Succession' is in the works. The writing of the fourth season of the popular show 'Succession' is almost finished. Creator Jesse Armstrong shared the update at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards in London in May 2022."We're almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over. They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show," Armstrong had said.

Apart from Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession' stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed. 

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer `Brahmastra` touch Rs. 500 crore mark?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
emmy awards hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK