Succession bags Best Drama Series award at Emmys

Tuesday morning did start on an excellent note for 'Succession' fans as Matthew Macfadyen bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards
Cast and Crew of Succession, winners of Outstanding Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP
HBO's hit drama 'Succession' is clearly dominating the 2022 Emmy Awards! The show has grabbed the award for Best Drama Series. The show was nominated in 14 acting categories this year. The show beat Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets to win the award.
Tuesday morning did start on an excellent note for 'Succession' fans as Matthew Macfadyen bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards. The show was nominated for five Emmys in its first season and a whopping 18 in its second. This season, HBO submitted 38 entries for the series. Succession captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.
Meanwhile, the fourth season of 'Succession' is in the works. The writing of the fourth season of the popular show 'Succession' is almost finished. Creator Jesse Armstrong shared the update at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards in London in May 2022."We're almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over. They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show," Armstrong had said.
Apart from Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession' stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed.
