The art, later also released on the Disney Parks Blog, shows scenes reminiscent of the world created by writer-director James Cameron

A still from Avatar

Listen to this article Experience Avatar first-hand? x 00:00

Disney celebrated their proposed Avatar land in California’s Disneyland at a shareholder’s meeting, where it was referred to as “inspirational art”.

The art, later also released on the Disney Parks Blog, shows scenes reminiscent of the world created by writer-director James Cameron. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney experiences wrote: “We are excited about the stories our guests could experience at [the] original theme park destination—including the chance to experience all-new Avatar adventures. Avatar is the latest example of how we are looking to create new and innovative ways to bring our powerful stories to life.” New attractions, based on Star Wars, the Avengers, Pixar and more, are also expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever