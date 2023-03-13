Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' walks away with Best Special Effects honours

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The film comfortably defeated its fellow contenders in the form of the German anti-war film 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'The Batman'

Oscars 2023: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' walks away with Best Special Effects honours

James Cameron. Pic/AFP


The epic science fiction film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', directed by James Cameron, clinched the trophy for Best Visual Effects at the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles and it doesn't come as a surprise even one bit given its stunning visuals.


The film comfortably defeated its fellow contenders in the form of the German anti-war film 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'The Batman'.



Also Read: Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel roasts Will Smith slap, says violence will be rewarded with Best Actor Award


'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film 'Avatar'. The film has so far collected $674.6 million at the US domestic box-office.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

