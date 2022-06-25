Fans praise Natalie, Chris’s ‘wild’ film

Early reactions for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder are in; fans call Taika Waititi’s film “colourful and bold”

A still from Thor: Love and Thunder

Even though official reviews for Thor: Love and Thunder will not release until July 5, initial reactions to the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer have made their way to social media. The project reunites Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi with Hemsworth for a story that pits Thor against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a villain who is determined to wipe gods out of the galaxy.

Portman’s Jane Foster returns to the franchise for the first time since Thor: The Dark World (2013) and this time around will wield the power of Thor.

While some watchers hailed the makers for creating a “big, colourful, wild” film, others have credited Portman for her comic timing. Waititi and Hemsworth’s previous Thor instalment, Thor: Ragnarok, was a favourite among Marvel fans, making this film an anticipated one. “It can’t quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie,” wrote another watcher of the latest offering on social media. Another watcher shared, “[This] is the greatest movie Marvel has made so far! I haven’t laughed that hard since Ragnarok and I feel invested in Marvel again in a way that I haven’t since Endgame.”

The film hits Indian screens on July 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever