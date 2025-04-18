Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s inspired world, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm

Still from Fantastic Four trailer

​Marvel Studios has unveiled the official trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering fans a glimpse into the MCU's reimagining of Marvel's First Family. Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired world, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing). ​

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action-adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is directed by Matt Shakman.

The trailer begins by revealing that they have already acquired their powers from a space mission, with ordinary citizens expressing their gratitude towards the team. On the personal side, Reed and Sue are shown to be expecting a child, hinting at the introduction of Franklin Richards, a character known in the comics for his reality-warping abilities. ​

Julia Garner plays Silver Surfer

The trailer also gives a first look at actress Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. She comes to the 'protectors' of the planet with a gloomy warning. She warns them that the planet has ben marked for death and pose a threat from Galactus, a cosmic entity that consumes planets. Galactus is portrayed by Ralph Ineson, and the trailer offers a glimpse of his looming presence towards the end of the three minute long video.

Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on WandaVision, Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled for theatrical release on July 25, 2025. The trailer sets the stage for the team's integration into the broader MCU, with appearances confirmed in upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.