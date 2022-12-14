Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero
?entertainment-hollywood-news-article-breakingnews">

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Fashion and jewellery designer Anjali Phougat speaks about Ellie Kemper wearing her design

Fashion and jewellery designer Anjali Phougat speaks about Ellie Kemper wearing her design

Updated on: 14 December,2022 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She says that it really feels great to see the Indian designs being loved by Hollywood celebrities

Fashion and jewellery designer Anjali Phougat speaks about Ellie Kemper wearing her design

Pic Courtesy: PR


Its always a blessed feeling when you see your others carrying your creations. Fashion and jewellery designer Anjali Phougat is no different. When she saw Hollywood star Ellie Kemper wearing one of her jewellery pieces, on the ‘Great American Baking Show’ press day, the feeling was of pure happiness, says Anjali Phougat. Fame is not unknown to the designer, who, over the years, has made quite a name for herself. An Ohio-based fashion designer, film fashion wardrobe stylist, entrepreneur, Anjali is also the founder of a luxury fashion brand called Designer Dream Collection clothing and jewelry brand.


Also ReadAnjali Phougat opens up on her equation with Ashmit Patel



“It feels great to see Indian designs getting loved by Hollywood celebrities and I felt happy she looked beautiful. Ellie who is an actress and comedian, wore the designer dream collection which were the Diamante Stud earrings made with platinum finish. Even Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu chose to wear the same studs in the daily show by Trivia Noah where she was seen teaching Bollywood moves to famous host Trevor Noah,” she says, with a sense of achievement filled in her eyes. She is definitely on cloud nine and has every reason to be there as her works speak volumes.


Also Read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu On How Mumbai and New York Are Similar, Future Plans and More

She adds, “I love creating elegant and timeless pieces of jewelry and while designing I keep in mind my jewels are not just beautiful, they are comfortable and light weight as well. Like I always say, elegance never goes out of fashion and celebrities wearing my designs over and over for prestigious events because they are timeless and classy designs.”

Talking about how this piece was chosen, she says, “They get several choices to wear in one event and the stylist chooses what works best with the looks and looks elegant for the occasion so I assume the design suited the look very well.”

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK