Flow movie review: Gints Zilbalodis’ directorial is a wonderful animated adventure

“Flow,” Latvia’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, has a narrative clarity despite the innovation and visual immersion

Cast: No Dialogue

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Rating: 3.5/5

Runtime: 115 m

A dialogueless animation adventure ‘Flow’ is about Cat, a solitary animal, whose home is devastated by a great flood. He finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and is forced to reconcile with them and team up with them despite their differences.There’s a lesson in this for humans. But it remains to be seen whether they will learn anything from it.



An expressive black cat is the hero here, in a land devoid of people. We are likely observing a post-humanity timeline as the Earth is still revolting against our transgressions. That probably explains the great flood. As water rises, flooding everything in its path, we see devastation all around. A giant statue of a cat is almost completely submerged, manmade structures disappear underwater, and a whale swims through the ruins of what once were the streets of a city.



As they journey across the natural world, the group of animals realise that only teamwork will keep them all alive. The adorable cat, expresses itself only in meows. None of the animals talk, but they express themselves through their actions and vocalizations. A cat, a dog, a lemur, a bird, and a capybara become allies in a bid to stay alive among rising waters and habitat devastation.



This animation film is a joy to behold. It’s not exactly polished but gets the point across without much ado. The sequences are beautifully coceived. Cat has to find its way back to a boat floating down a river, it’s a longish sequence but is a lesson in perseverance. The movie might seem simplistic but there’s joy in watching a creative artist like Zilbalodis fluidly execute these moments. There’s enough magic in the simple storytelling here.



In one sequence we see Cat see it’s own reflection in the water. It is proof of its existence and with that self-awareness, Cat extends empathy to those around it.



“Flow,” Latvia’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, has a narrative clarity despite the innovation and visual immersion. The fluid movement of the camera helps accentuate the illusion of reality. Zilbalodis’ naturalistic animation style allows for immediate likability. The long takes show the animals go from water to the safety of their boat without ever leaving their side. The artists’ detailing, the lush greenery, and the texture of the water has a lifelike effect. The characters in “Flow” have a stylized quality to their design. “Flow” embraces a visual style that blends natural elements with graphic artistry. The interplay of light with the different textures creates a visceral effect. Each scene feels like a painting, lovingly composed and wondrous in its exposition.

“Flow” is a wonderful example of artistry and must not be missed.