Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Friends star David Schwimmer calls Kanye West a deranged bigot for sharing anti Semitic posts on X

Friends star David Schwimmer calls Kanye West a 'deranged bigot' for sharing anti-Semitic posts on X

Updated on: 09 February,2025 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Friends actor David Schwimmer, who is of Jewish descent, urged X owner Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from the platform amid his ongoing angry tirades against the Jewish community

Friends star David Schwimmer calls Kanye West a 'deranged bigot' for sharing anti-Semitic posts on X

David Schwimmer, Kanye West Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Friends star David Schwimmer calls Kanye West a 'deranged bigot' for sharing anti-Semitic posts on X
x
00:00

Friends actor David Schwimmer, who played Dr Ross Geller on the American sitcom has called out rapper Kanye West for sharing anti-Semitic posts on X. David, who is of Jewish descent, urged X owner Elon Musk to ban Kanye from the platform amid his ongoing angry tirades. In his Instagram post, the actor called West a 'deranged bigot'. 


David Schwimmer blasts Kanye West 


David pointed out some of Kanye’s posts against the Jewish community and wrote, “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

He added, “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point. Silence is complicity.”

What Kanye West posted on X 

Kanye West unloaded a truckload of angry tirades on social media. The rapper took to X, to share a series of angry posts following his appearance at the Grammy Awards where he and his Australian model wife, Bianca Censori, sparked fury on the red carpet when she stripped completely naked. 

Kanye shared several anti-semitic posts mocking the Jewish community, before claiming that he has 'never trusted them'. He claimed that he 'loves Hitler' and called himself a Nazi after sharing a string of vile posts about Jewish people. "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true", he wrote. 

"I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever. Where's my f****** apology for freezing my accounts suck my di**. How's that for an apology”.

"Be clear you Jewish n***** don't run me no more. This is a free country and this is my free opinion. You abort black children for stem cells, abortion is murder and it's pushed onto the black and Latino communities”, he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kanye west grammy awards Elon Musk friends Entertainment News hollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK