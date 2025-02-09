Friends actor David Schwimmer, who is of Jewish descent, urged X owner Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from the platform amid his ongoing angry tirades against the Jewish community

David Schwimmer, Kanye West Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Friends star David Schwimmer calls Kanye West a 'deranged bigot' for sharing anti-Semitic posts on X x 00:00

Friends actor David Schwimmer, who played Dr Ross Geller on the American sitcom has called out rapper Kanye West for sharing anti-Semitic posts on X. David, who is of Jewish descent, urged X owner Elon Musk to ban Kanye from the platform amid his ongoing angry tirades. In his Instagram post, the actor called West a 'deranged bigot'.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Schwimmer blasts Kanye West

David pointed out some of Kanye’s posts against the Jewish community and wrote, “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

He added, “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point. Silence is complicity.”

What Kanye West posted on X

Kanye West unloaded a truckload of angry tirades on social media. The rapper took to X, to share a series of angry posts following his appearance at the Grammy Awards where he and his Australian model wife, Bianca Censori, sparked fury on the red carpet when she stripped completely naked.

Kanye shared several anti-semitic posts mocking the Jewish community, before claiming that he has 'never trusted them'. He claimed that he 'loves Hitler' and called himself a Nazi after sharing a string of vile posts about Jewish people. "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true", he wrote.

"I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever. Where's my f****** apology for freezing my accounts suck my di**. How's that for an apology”.

"Be clear you Jewish n***** don't run me no more. This is a free country and this is my free opinion. You abort black children for stem cells, abortion is murder and it's pushed onto the black and Latino communities”, he added.