As the year comes to an end, 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot shared a deeply personal account of her battle with a life-threatening health emergency during her fourth pregnancy earlier this year. The actress had welcomed her fourth child in March this year but back then did not reveal a major life-threatening condition she was diagnosed with in the eighth month of her pregnancy.

The 'Wonder Woman' star disclosed on social media that she underwent emergency surgery to treat a "massive" blood clot in her brain while she was eight months pregnant. She spoke in length about the phase and also revealed that she is sharing the same to spread awareness about CVT (developing blood clot in the brain).

Gal Gadot opens up on blood clot diagnosis

"In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," she wrote on her Instagram feed.

"For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live," she added.

She revealed, "We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning “my light,” wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel. Thanks to an extraordinary team of doctors at @cedarssinai and weeks of dedicated care, I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back."

Awareness matters: Gal Gadot

Gadot that the diagnosis and the days following it taught her something important. "The journey has taught me so much. First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving."

"Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT(develop a blood clot in the brain) .

It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing," she shared.

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano welcome fourth baby girl

Back in March while announcing the birth of her fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano, Gadot wrote, " "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

Gadot and Varsano tied the knot in 2008. They are parents to three more daughters Daniella, Maya, and Alma.

Gadot was last seen in 'Wonder Woman 1984' and Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut. She also shared screen space with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in the Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’.