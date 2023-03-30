'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams excited to be in Mumbai

The GoT actor is in the city for the Christian Dior show

Maisie Williams. Pic/AFP

Actor Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the series Game of Thrones, is in Mumbai and she shared her excitement on social media.

Williams will be joining actor Freida Pinto for the Christian Dior show held in the city. The star took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her hotel room in Mumbai and seemed dazzled after seeing Indian decor. The clip shows Williams, dressed in a white and brown T-shirt and a bucket hat showing her face to the camera. She has a teeka on her forehead and a beaded necklace for welcome into the hotel.

Also Read: Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' expecting their second child

The actor shows her room in the video. She points at a picture of Lord Krishna on a wall and then pans the camera on floral rangolis on the floor. “I just got to Mumbai and I am losing my mind a little bit,” she says. Williams runs to the dining table which has goodies from Dior. “So many little gifts,” she said. She then shared a picture of herself sitting in a bathtub and posed with a thumbs up sign.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever