As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, we look at Hollywood celebrities who have shown admiration for Lord Ganesha and Hindu traditions. From Claudia Ciesla and Lena Headey to Julia Roberts and Will Smith, several stars have been touched by India’s spiritual culture

The grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. The 10-day Hindu festival is celebrated with much fervour and festivity in most parts of India, especially Maharashtra. With the air filled with excitement for the festive season, we take a look at Hollywood celebrities who have been influenced by the elephant-headed God. While several celebrities in the West have been influenced by Hindu culture, there are a few who specifically admire or worship Lord Ganesha.

Celebs influenced by Lord Ganesha

Claudia Ciesla

A German model and actress who converted to Hinduism around 2009. She is explicitly described as a follower of Lord Ganesha and a believer in karma.

Lena Headey

Known for Game of Thrones, Lena sports tattoos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. While these tattoos don’t necessarily indicate worship, they reflect a personal appreciation or spiritual affinity.

Adam Levy

In 2014, Adam, known for his band The Honeydogs, wrote about his and his family's experience with grief and survival following the suicide of his 21-year-old son, Daniel. In his blog post, Levy compiled a list of figures he felt gratitude for, naming various religious and spiritual entities, such as "Lakshmi, Ganesha, Zoroaster, Buddha, Mohammed, Yahweh, Jesus, et al."

Celebs influenced by Hinduism

Julia Roberts

While it is not known if the actress is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, she converted to Hinduism after shooting for her film Eat, Pray, Love. In an earlier interview, the actress had said that she received real spiritual satisfaction through Hinduism. Roberts, who grew up with a Catholic mother and Baptist father, reportedly became interested in Hinduism after seeing a picture of the deity Hanuman and the Hindu guru Neem Karoli Baba (who died in 1973 and whom she never met). She revealed in the past that the entire Roberts-Moder family went to temple together to "chant and pray and celebrate." She then announced, "I'm definitely a practicing Hindu."

Julia Roberts once said, "Ever since I developed my liking and fondness for Hinduism, I have been attracted and deeply fascinated by many facets of the multi-dimensional Hinduism… spirituality in it transcends many barriers of mere religion.”

Will Smith

While The Pursuit of Happyness actor has stated that he steers clear of religious affiliations, he has been spotted in India taking part in Hindu customs and rituals. This influence has also extended to his daughter Willow, who worships Lord Krishna. She recently celebrated Janmashtami with puja and by releasing a song titled Govinda Nights.