George Shapiro, producer and manager of Seinfeld and Kaufman, dies at 91

"George was one of the nicest people I'd ever met. During the 'Taxi' days, we got to see that cheerful face every Friday night". De Vito said in a statement that he "never missed a show"

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Renowned Hollywood talent manager George Shapiro, who helped Andy Kaufman put together the massive NBC hit "Seinfeld" and a slew of other projects has died at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 91. Shapiro, producer and longtime manager of Jerry Seinfeld, Carl Reiner, Andy Kaufman and other comedy stars, was also a co-founder and partner of Shapiro/West Associates, a successful talent management firm, according to Variety. Shapiro most recently served as executive producer of Jerry Seinfeld's Crackle/Netflix sitcom "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Shapiro had a vibrant personality and was recognised for his long connections with customers as well as his infectious enthusiasm for the entertainment industry. Shapiro's family remarked, "Shapiro's love of laughter and appreciation for those who inspire it helped him develop a career in comedy as an unashamed booster of comic performers and comedy writers." Danny De Vito, who co-starred with Andy Kaufman in the popular ABC and NBC sitcom "Taxi" from 1978 to 1983, recalls Shapiro's presence during the production of the Paramount Television series. De Vito would eventually play Shapiro in Jim Carrey's 1999 Kaufman biopic "Man On the Moon."

"George was one of the nicest people I'd ever met. During the 'Taxi' days, we got to see that cheerful face every Friday night". De Vito said in a statement that he "never missed a show." "Rest in peace, brother," as reported by Variety. Shapiro's contribution to the comedy industry for more than 50 years was recognised in a statement from the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y., where he served on the inaugural advisory board.

Show full article