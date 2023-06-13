Based on true events, the film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan

Ali Fazal with actor Gerard Butler and director Ric Roman Waug. Pic/Instagram

Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal-starrer 'Kandahar' to be released on Prime Video on June 16

The upcoming action-thriller film 'Kandahar' which stars Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal is set to release exclusively on OTT platform Prime Video on June 16. Directed by Ric Roman Waug, the film also features Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in main roles.

Based on true events, the film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down. Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Taking to Instagram, Prime video’s official Instagram handle shared a poster of the film featuring Gerard Butler. The poster clearly signifies that the film is all action-packed. The post was captioned as, “an undercover CIA operative in a race against time in the heart of Afghanistan! #KandaharOnPrime, June 16.” As soon as the post was out, fans started to show their excitement in the comment box.

Excited about the release Ali Fazal says, “Release of 'Kandahar' on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me. Shooting Kandahar with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer.”

The movie is produced by Thunder Road Pictures, G-BASE, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios, it will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film adds to great selection of English entertainment for local consumers. Gerald's great performance and Ali, who has garnered much-love for his role in Mirzapur, give Indian audiences even more reason to watch this action-packed film. ‘Kandahar' has been widely appreciated by consumers and critics alike.