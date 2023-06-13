Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Gerard Butler Ali Fazal starrer Kandahar to be released on Prime Video on June 16

Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal-starrer 'Kandahar' to be released on Prime Video on June 16

Updated on: 13 June,2023 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Based on true events, the film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan

Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal-starrer 'Kandahar' to be released on Prime Video on June 16

Ali Fazal with actor Gerard Butler and director Ric Roman Waug. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal-starrer 'Kandahar' to be released on Prime Video on June 16
x
00:00

The upcoming action-thriller film 'Kandahar' which stars Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal is set to release exclusively on OTT platform Prime Video on June 16. Directed by Ric Roman Waug, the film also features Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in main roles.


Based on true events, the film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down. Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.


Taking to Instagram, Prime video’s official Instagram handle shared a poster of the film featuring Gerard Butler. The poster clearly signifies that the film is all action-packed. The post was captioned as, “an undercover CIA operative in a race against time in the heart of Afghanistan!  #KandaharOnPrime, June 16.” As soon as the post was out, fans started to show their excitement in the comment box.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Excited about the release Ali Fazal says, “Release of 'Kandahar' on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me. Shooting Kandahar with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer.”

The movie is produced by Thunder Road Pictures, G-BASE, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios, it will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film adds to great selection of English entertainment for local consumers. Gerald's great performance and Ali, who has garnered much-love for his role in Mirzapur, give Indian audiences even more reason to watch this action-packed film. ‘Kandahar' has been widely appreciated by consumers and critics alike.

ali fazal gerard butler Amazon Prime Video bollywood entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK