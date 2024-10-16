The supermodel gave a nod to her close friend Taylor Swift while walking at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, here's how!

Gigi Hadid

Listen to this article Gigi Hadid gives a nod to Taylor Swift while walking the 2024 Victoria's Secret fashion show runway x 00:00

Gigi Hadid had a special surprise on the runway. The supermodel gave a nod to her close friend Taylor Swift while walking at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid serves Taylor Swift at 2024 Victoria’s Secret fashion show

Gigi Hadid started the show in a dramatic way, rising up from beneath the runway, similar to how Taylor Swift opens her Eras Tour. She even raised her arm and waved to the crowd, which felt like a nod to Taylor’s Lover era. Wearing silky pink lingerie and angel wings, Gigi struck poses that seemed to channel her friend, before finishing her walk by being lowered back under the stage, just like Taylor does in her tour. Gigi had even hinted at this concert-like moment a few hours before the show. She said, "There's something on the runway tonight that is new for at least me on this runway," the 29-year-old told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the event. "There's an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour. In one of her rehearsals, she was like, 'I'm going to show you how we do this.' And now I'm using it tonight."

Gigi Hadid channels Taylor Swift at 2024 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, watch:

Gigi Hadid doing Taylor Swift’s ICONIC "OH HI" at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‼️ pic.twitter.com/8NsGY4lrUS — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 15, 2024

What is going on with Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik and Gigi, who were in an on-and-off relationship for five years, welcomed Khai in 2020. Though they officially parted ways in 2021, they maintain a strong co-parenting relationship, sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter, reported People magazine.

Hadid expressed her happiness about Khai being able to spend time with both parents, stating, "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy." According to People magazine, in a July 2023 episode of the podcast 'Call Her Daddy', Malik shared his commitment to active parenting. "I'm super full-on, hands-on with my child every chance I can be," he said, adding his desire for more time, "If I could get 60 per cent, I would have it."

Gigi is now in a relationship with Bradley Cooper. An insider said to PEOPLE that Hadid has had a thing on Cooper for some time and may be interested in exploring more than friendship with the actor.

He added, "They have things in common so it's possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute...and there is an attraction."

According to the source, Hadid, in addition to modelling, working on her design business, and raising her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, is interested in acting, which might be a point of connection between her and Cooper. Cooper and Hadid were first seen together on Thursday as they exited West Village celebrity hotspot Via Carota. They got together again for dinner on Sunday. They were later seen riding in the same automobile, with Cooper behind the wheel.

(With inputs from ANI)