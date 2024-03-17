Breaking News
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid spotted kissing

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Bradley Cooper, who was recently seen in Maestro, was seen cosying up with Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper with Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper, who was recently seen in Maestro, was seen cosying up with Gigi Hadid. They were seen sharing a kiss, while dining outside together at an Italian restaurant in New York City, claim reports.


The couple could be seen leaning into one another and looking affectionate as they mingled with Queer Eye stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski, among others, at what appeared to be a group dinner at the West Village hotspot. As per reports, the dinner appeared to be a celebration for Porowski’s 40th birthday. “Happy birthday Angel @antoni”, Hadid wrote in an Instagram story, accompanied by a video that appeared to show Porowski blowing out candles on a birthday cake.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


