'Girls just wanna have fun,' writes Priyanka Chopra as she attends an event with Anne Hathaway, Lisa

07 June,2022
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Priyanka Chopra


Global icon Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari ambassadorship continues with a stunning fashion moment. On Monday, the diva attended Bulgari's High Jewelry Gala, where the fine jewellery brand's new 'Eden The Garden of Wonders' collection was unveiled in a fashion show format.

The 'Fashion' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with other ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa. The actor captioned the post and wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!".




 
 
 
 
 
