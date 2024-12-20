Glen Powell erotic thriller 'homewreckers' lands at Legendary after bidding war

Paik, who has a history of turning his short stories into high-profile projects, will also serve as a producer

Glen Powell. Pic/AFP

'Legendary' has secured the rights to Homewreckers, an upcoming erotic thriller with a sci-fi twist, after winning an intense bidding war, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Glen Powell is set to star in and produce the project, which is based on an unpublished three-chapter story by Neil M. Paik.

The deal, made just days before Hollywood wraps up for the holidays, involves a seven-figure purchase for the story's rights and another seven-figure agreement for Paik to write the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Paik, who has a history of turning his short stories into high-profile projects, will also serve as a producer.

Legendary, best for films like the 'Godzilla x Kong' series and the Enola Holmes franchise, outbid competitors including Lionsgate, Sony, Warner Bros., and New Regency for the project. While details of the plot are being kept under wraps, Homewreckers is the latest in a series of successes for Paik, who has seen his previous stories such as Reawakening and Rainbowfish snapped up by Amazon and Warner Bros., respectively.

This deal also caps a remarkable year for Glen Powell, who solidified his position as one of Hollywood's rising stars. Powell's recent projects include the box-office hit Anyone but You (2023), the romantic comedy thriller Hit Man (which earned him a Golden Globe nomination), and the summer blockbuster Twisters, which grossed over $370 million worldwide. With Powell's star power and Legendary's track record, Homewreckers is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects of the coming year.

